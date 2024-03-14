Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 14th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,039,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

