Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 201,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,408,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 194,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $475.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.24. The company has a market cap of $380.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $352.57 and a twelve month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

