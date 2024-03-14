Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 40.9% in February

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 14th total of 985,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 920,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

