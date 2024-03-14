Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,190. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

