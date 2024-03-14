Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Position Raised by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments accounts for 1.6% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.9 %

VECO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. 165,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

