Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the February 14th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

