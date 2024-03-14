Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.