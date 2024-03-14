Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) CAO Scott Cripps Sells 56,594 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

