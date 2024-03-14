Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 6.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.35. 3,933,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,036,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 475,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

