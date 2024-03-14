VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 170,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 60,662 shares.The stock last traded at $49.56 and had previously closed at $49.66.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
