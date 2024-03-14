VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 170,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 60,662 shares.The stock last traded at $49.56 and had previously closed at $49.66.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

