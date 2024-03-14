Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.65. 5,604,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,633,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

