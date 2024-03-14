Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 4.9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 485,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,123,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,117 shares of company stock worth $748,647. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

