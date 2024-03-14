Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 14th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VIRI stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.42.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
