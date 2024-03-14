Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 14th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.