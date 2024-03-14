Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,839. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.98. The firm has a market cap of $526.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

