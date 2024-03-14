Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.84

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 795131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.96.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Energy
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.