Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.84

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 795131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vista Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,254 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,354 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,933 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Vista Energy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 525.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.