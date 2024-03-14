Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.13

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 871547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Vistra Trading Up 2.2 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

