Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.59

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 185330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $887.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,682. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.