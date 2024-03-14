Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.75

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 288837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VHI

Vitalhub Price Performance

Vitalhub Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.23 million, a PE ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.