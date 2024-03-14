Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Lessened by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.67.

VNO stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 777,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,392. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

