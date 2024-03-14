VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 14th total of 564,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VS MEDIA Price Performance

VSME stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. VS MEDIA has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VS MEDIA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VS MEDIA stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of VS MEDIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.