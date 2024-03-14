Wedbush Upgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Outperform

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

JACK opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $771,500 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

