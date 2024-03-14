Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Welltower by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,150 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
