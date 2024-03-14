Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,901,000 after buying an additional 1,294,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $22,745,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,667,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 646,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.