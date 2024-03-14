Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $392.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $397.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

