Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NI opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

