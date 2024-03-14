Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.86 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,269 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 119,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $169.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

