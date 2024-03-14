West Paces Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

