West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $241.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.60.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

