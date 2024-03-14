WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of WRK opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

