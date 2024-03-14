Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Samuel Ekins Buys 7,726,175 Shares

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8 – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Ekins purchased 7,726,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,562,846.00 ($3,684,003.97).
Wildcat Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 34.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wildcat Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wildcat Resources
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- UiPath Sock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.