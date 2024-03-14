Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.36. The company had a trading volume of 262,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average is $184.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $292.40.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 713,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.