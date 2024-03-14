Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $263.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

NYSE:WSM opened at $283.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $289.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

