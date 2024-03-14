WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.80. 112,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 188,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 2,410.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.