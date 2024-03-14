WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter worth $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 450.8% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the period.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

