WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 535 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

