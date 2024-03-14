WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 938.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $129,984. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -628.79 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.96 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

