WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 281.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

General Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $86.45 and a 12-month high of $175.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

