WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

