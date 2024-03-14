WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $141.17.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.