WNY Asset Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

