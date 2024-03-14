WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $801,000. Owen LaRue LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:GCOW opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

