WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

