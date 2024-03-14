WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

