Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Position Increased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,158,000 after buying an additional 157,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after buying an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after buying an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,273,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 154,021 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE WOLF traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,994. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

