Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Up 2%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.36. 8,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 50,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.4465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 258,786 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

