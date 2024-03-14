Worldcoin (WLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.48 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $9.71 or 0.00013922 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $643.27 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,144,818 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 151,530,820.35925865 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 9.37919116 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $417,360,576.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

