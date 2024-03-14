xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Kim Hopwood Buys 1,788,179 Shares of Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Kim Hopwood bought 1,788,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$53,645.37 ($35,526.74).
xReality Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.22.
xReality Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than xReality Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for xReality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for xReality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.