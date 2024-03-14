xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Kim Hopwood Buys 1,788,179 Shares of Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Kim Hopwood bought 1,788,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$53,645.37 ($35,526.74).

xReality Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.22.

xReality Group Company Profile

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

