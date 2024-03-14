Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 221,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xtant Medical by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xtant Medical by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,105 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xtant Medical stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 133,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,802. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $148.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Xtant Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

