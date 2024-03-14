Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $15.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 57,118 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $647.51 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

