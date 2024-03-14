yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $10,110.38 on Top Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $336.46 million and approximately $69.88 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $10,110.38 or 0.13899929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,279 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

